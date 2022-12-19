Johnson, Jackson lead New Orleans over Dillard 79-71

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jordan Johnson scored 18 points, Tyson Jackson notched a double-double and New Orleans cruised to a 79-71 victory over Dillard. Johnson hit three 3-pointers and added seven rebounds and three assists for the Privateers (3-7). Jackson finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. K’mani Doughty sank three from beyond the arc and scored 17 off the bench. Simeon Kirkland made 8 of 10 foul shots and scored 12. Raheem Carter totaled 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

