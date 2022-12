NORMAL, Ill. — Luke Kasubke scored 14 points off the bench to help Illinois State defeat Chicago State 66-52. Kasubke was 5 of 6 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) for the Redbirds (6-7). Seneca Knight added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Kendall Lewis recorded 11 points. Jahsean Corbett led the way for the Cougars (3-11) with 14 points.

