Kyrou has 3 goals, assist as Blues beat Canucks 5-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Jordan Kyrou had three goals for his first career hat trick and had an assist as the St. Louis Blues beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1. Robert Thomas had a power-play goal and an assist, and Nathan Walker scored his first goal of the season for the Blues, who won their fourth straight and for the fifth time in seven games. Vladimir Tarasenko had three assists and Nicky Leddy added two, and Jordan Binnington stopped 33 shots. Ilya Mikheyev scored for the Canucks, who lost their third straight at home to fall to 5-9-1 on the season. Spencer Martin made 22 saves.

