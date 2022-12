PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies gave general manager Sam Fuld a contract extension that will take him through the 2025 season. The National League champion Phillies also extended the contracts of assistant general managers Ned Rice and Jorge Velandia through the 2025 season. The 41-year-old Fuld has been with the Phillies since November 2017 and spent the last two seasons as general manager.

