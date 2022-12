EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers signed goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year, $7.8 million contract extension. The 24-year-old from Edmonton has a 9-8-1 record, a 2.83 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage for the Oilers this season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.