Packers release veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have released veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins in advance of their Monday night game with the Los Angeles Rams. Watkins had 13 receptions for 206 yards and no touchdowns in his lone season with the Packers. The 29-year-old Watkins caught three passes for 93 yards in a Sept. 18 victory over the Chicago Bears. But he missed the Packers’ next four games with a hamstring injury and hasn’t been productive since coming back. He hadn’t caught a single pass since getting three receptions in a Nov. 13 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys.

