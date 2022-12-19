Spurs rout Rockets 124-105 with 26 from Vassell

HOUSTON (AP) — Devin Vassell had 26 points and the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 124-105 rout of the Houston Rockets on Monday night to snap a two-game skid. The Spurs won this matchup of the two worst teams in the Western Conference despite missing leading scorer Keldon Johnson, who averages more than 21 points a game. Johnson was out with a bruised lower back. San Antonio used a big third quarter to pull away and led by 16 entering the fourth before scoring the first five points of the final period to push the lead to 97-76.

