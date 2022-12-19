TCU QB Max Duggan heading to NFL draft after playoff

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan will head to the NFL draft after the College Football Playoff. Duggan has started 41 games during his four seasons at TCU. The senior could have returned for another season because all players were granted an extra year of eligibility after the 2020 season was altered by the pandemic. The Horned Frogs play Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. The winner will play for the national championship.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.