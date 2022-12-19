US businessman John Textor completes Lyon takeover

LYON, France (AP) — American businessman John Textor has completed his takeover of French league club Lyon. The sale was initially set for September but was pushed back several times. Under the deal, Textor’s Eagle Football is acquiring a stake of 77.49% in the club. The agreement with Textor’s Eagle Football Holdings provides for a capital increase of 86 million euros. The businessman made his fortune in digital media. It’s not the first time Textor has ventured into soccer. He also has stakes in Crystal Palace, Belgian second-division club RWD Molenbeek, and Brazilian team Botafogo.

