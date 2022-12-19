With Mbappé and Deschamps, France’s future looks just fine

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — France played its part in one of the most memorable finishes in World Cup history even though the defending champions failed to retain the title. Kylian Mbappé’s hat trick of goals all came late and helped give France a 3-3 draw in the final. It seemed destined for Lionel Messi to win his first World Cup at the age of 35 in the penalty shootout. Not Mbappé to win his second at 23. The foundations of France’s national soccer team still are solid with just under four years to go until the next World Cup in 2026.

