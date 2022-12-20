Bellinger looking forward to fresh start after joining Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Cody Bellinger is looking forward to a fresh start with the Chicago Cubs and showing that he can once again be a productive hitter. He went from winning the NL MVP with the Dodgers in 2019 to being cut by Los Angeles in November. The years in between were marked by injuries and plummeting production. Bellinger says he will “be able to learn from” his experience. The Cubs hope he can experience a bit of a resurgence at the plate while giving them an elite glove in center field as they try to climb back toward contention. They finished third in the NL Central at 74-88. It was their second straight losing season after making the playoffs five of the previous six years, but they went 40-31 in their final 71 games.

