Freshman Paveletzke scores 22, Wofford takes down Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Freshman Jackson Paveletzke scored Wofford’s final nine points and finished with 22 points to help the Terriers take down Texas A&M 67-62. It’s the sixth win against a Power Five opponent in the last five years for Wofford (8-5). The Terriers entered with a pair of three-point losses this season to other SEC members — 78-75 to LSU and 65-62 to Vanderbilt — but came out on top this time. Paveletzke made a wide open 3-pointer from the corner to cap an 8-0 run for a 61-57 lead with 1:56 left. The Terriers had only attempted one free throw before Paveletzke went to the line with 19.6 seconds left in the game. He made both free throws — the first of six straight makes — to give Wofford a 63-59 lead.

