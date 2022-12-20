Gallo, Twins finalize $11M contract as slugger seeks reset

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo finalized their one-year, $11 million contract that gives the big-swinging, slick-fielding corner outfielder a fresh start following a rough 2022 season. Gallo is a career .199 hitter over eight seasons with 177 home runs. He was a two-time All-Star with the Texas Rangers and a two-time Gold Glove award winner. Gallo looked lost at the plate last year with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. Gallo hit .160 with 19 homers and 47 RBIs with 163 strikeouts in 350 at-bats.

