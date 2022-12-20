Iowa St cancels men’s, women’s games because of storm threat

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State has canceled a men’s basketball game and a women’s basketball game because of the potential for severe winter weather. The athletic department announced the men’s game on Wednesday against Omaha and the women’s game on Thursday against Drake will not be rescheduled. Athletic director Jamie Pollard said canceling the games would allow the players to travel safely for the holidays. Fans who had purchased single-game tickets for either game will be issued a refund.

