Light week for Top 25 headlined by Virginia-Miami in ACC

There are just 26 games involving ranked teams in the AP men’s basketball poll over the next week. Several schools in the rankings won’t play at all, and there is just one matching between two teams in this week’s poll. That happens Tuesday night in the ACC, when sixth-ranked Virginia heads to No. 22 Miami. All five unbeatens left in men’s Division I hoops will be in action with No. 1 Purdue playing New Orleans, No. 2 UConn facing Georgetown and No. 15 Mississippi State taking on Drake, along with unranked unbeatens Utah State and New Mexico in action.

