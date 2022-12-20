Nelly Korda steals spotlight the last 2 tournaments of year

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods is the reason the PNC Championship was a sellout this year. But one of the biggest stars in December turned out to be Nelly Korda. Max Homa and Kevin Kisner were raving about the LPGA star during the QBE Shootout. Players from Lee Trevino and Jordan Spieth couldn’t stop talking about her graceful swing at the PNC Championship. Korda handed that praise off, saying the men would be impressed with players she’s trying to beat on the LPGA Tour.

