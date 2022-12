Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk and new coach Brian Newberry say there is a lot about the football program that won’t change. Newberry says this isn’t a rebuild. He has high expectations for next year. Brian Newberry was promoted from defensive coordinator to replace coach Ken Niumatalolo at Navy. Niumatalolo was fired after the team went 4-8 this season.

