No. 5 Arizona pulls away for 85-64 win over Montana State

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Kerr Kriisa scored 18 points, Cedric Henderson Jr. added 16 and No. 5 Arizona pulled away in the second half to beat Montana State 85-64. The Wildcats earned a hard-fought win over No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday and faced another fight against the scrappy Bobcats. Arizona pulled it out by wearing down Montana State and hitting 10 of 25 3-pointers for its 26th straight home win. Oumar Ballo had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and the Wildcats scored 20 points off Montana State’s 20 turnovers. Jubrile Belo had 18 points and RaeQuan Battle added 17 for the Bobcats.

