Power-play goals by Malkin, Rust help Pens stop Rangers, 3-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust each scored a power-play goal as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 3-2 to stop their seven-game winning streak. It was the first meeting between the division rivals since New York rallied to win their first-round playoff series last season. Sidney Crosby scored his 18th goal and had an assist for the surging Penguins, who have won eight of nine. Pittsburgh is 15-3-2 in its last 20 games overall. Tristan Jarry made 26 saves and extended his winning streak to seven. He also has a career-best 13-game point streak. Chris Kreider scored twice for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin stopped 21 shots but lost on the road in regulation for the first time this season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.