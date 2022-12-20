Ravens WRs take another hit: Duvernay on IR with foot injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have put Devin Duvernay on injured reserve in another blow to their increasingly maligned wide receiver group. Duvernay was limited in practice by a foot injury Tuesday. The team announced a short time later that he was going on IR. The Ravens claimed veteran receiver Sammy Watkins off waivers. Duvernay was an All-Pro last season thanks to his work returning kicks and punts. He caught two touchdown passes in this season’s opener and another in Week 3. But no Baltimore wideout has a receiving TD since then. The Ravens have also been without second-year man Rashod Bateman. He has been on IR with a foot injury.

