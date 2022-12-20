Steelers expect QB Kenny Pickett to start against Raiders

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers expect quarterback Kenny Pickett should leave the concussion protocol this week, clearing the way for him to start against Las Vegas. Pickett did not play in a 24-16 victory over Carolina after sustaining his second concussion in two months early in a loss to Baltimore on Dec. 11. Mitch Trubisky played well while filling in but Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said that Pickett will play against the Raiders if there are no setbacks.

