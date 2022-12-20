Thompson helps No. 18 Indiana ease past Elon, 96-72

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Race Thompson had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and short-handed No. 18 Indiana beat Elon 96-72. The Hoosiers were missing their two leading scorers. Center Trayce Jackson-Davis sat for precautionary reasons with nagging back and hand injuries, and point guard Xavier Johnson was sidelined by a foot injury. But the Hoosiers had too much depth against the visitors from the Colonial Athletic Association as they ended a two-game skid. Indiana was coming off losses to top-10 foes Arizona in Las Vegas and Kansas on the Jayhawks’ home floor. Max Mackinnon led Elon with 19 points.

