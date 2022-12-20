PROVO, Utah — Led by Fousseyni Traore’s 21 points, the BYU Cougars defeated the Lindenwood Lions 90-61. The Cougars improved to 9-5 with the win and the Lions fell to 5-7.

By The Associated Press

