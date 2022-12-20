Wilson to start at QB for Jets vs Jaguars on Thursday night

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson will start at quarterback for the New York Jets against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coach Robert Saleh says Mike White still has not been cleared by doctors to play as he recovers from broken ribs. Wilson has been taking the snaps with the starters during walkthrough practices this week. Wilson had been benched for three games to work on his mechanics and mental approach. He had an up-and-down performance in his return last Sunday in the Jets’ 20-17 loss to Detroit. He was 18 of 35 for 317 yards and two touchdowns.

