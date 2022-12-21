Blatter criticizes Infantino’s plans for World Cup formats

BERLIN (AP) — Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has criticized plans by his successor Gianni Infantino for a 48-team World Cup and an expanded Club World Cup. Blatter said that “what is happening at the moment is an overcommercialization of the game.” He made his remarks in an interview with German weekly Die Zeit released Wednesday. Blatter said that “there are attempts to squeeze more and more out of the lemon.” The 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada will be the first 48-nation tournament. This year’s tournament in Qatar featured 32 teams. Infantino has called for a 32-team men’s Club World Cup in 2025.

