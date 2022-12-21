Charges dropped against ex-NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown
By FREIDA FRISARO
Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown will not face charges stemming from a domestic incident in Tampa, Florida. Prosecutors say they reviewed the evidence against 34-year-old Brown and have also recalled the arrest warrant. Police were called to the home on Nov. 28 following a verbal altercation between Brown and a woman at the home. A police report says Brown threw a shoe at the woman, attempted to evict her from the home and locked her out. She told prosecutors last week that she wanted to recant her previous allegations against Brown.