Colts bench Ryan for 2nd time, will give Foles starting job

By MICHAEL MAROT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Foles will replace 37-year-old Matt Ryan as the Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Monday night, interim coach Jeff Saturday has announced. Saturday made the move four days after the Colts blew a 33-point lead in a 39-36 overtime loss at Minnesota — the largest comeback in NFL history. In Indy’s previous game, at Dallas, the Colts gave up 33 fourth-quarter points largely because of four turnovers. The Colts are hoping Foles can make more vertical plays and play with more efficiency than Ryan has this season. Ryan leads the NFL with 18 giveaways.

