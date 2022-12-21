Ellis, Peterson help Southern Cal beat Colorado State 73-64

PHOENIX (AP) — Boogie Ellis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, Drew Peterson scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half and Southern California beat Colorado State 73-64 at the Jerry Colangelo Classic. Tre White added 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals for USC and Reese Dixon-Waters also scored 10 points for USC. Isaiah Rivera made two free throws to give the Rams a one-point lead before Ellis hit a 3-pointer to give USC the lead for good with 2:07 left in the first and spark a 22-5 run that spanned halftime and made it 46-30 with 14:40 to go in the game. USC (10-3) has won six games in a row. Patrick Cartier led the Rams with 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting.

