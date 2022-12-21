Experience grows in women’s game, a test for young teams

Women’s college basketball has long had players stick around compared to men’s players making frequent early exits to the pros. Now there are more fifth- and sixth-year players thanks to extra eligibility granted because of the pandemic. No. 11 UCLA had the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class headlined by point guard Kiki Rice. They’ve made quick gains even though coach Cori Close says there’s a wider gap “between the newbies and the vets” in the game. She is trying to play her freshman as much as she can to get them the experience they need.

