Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton. McDavid, who scored with 3:43 remaining to make it 5-3, leads the NHL with 29 goals and 65 points. He has a 14-game point streak, the longest active run in the league. Nugent-Hopkins also had two assists, and Oilers rookie Stuart Skinner made 25 saves. Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston and Tyler Seguin scored for the Stars, who were coming off a 3-1-1 Eastern Conference road trip. Jake Oettinger stopped 29 shots.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.