Franco Harris’ legacy forged in humility and empathy

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Friends, teammates and rivals are paying their respects to Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris. The Pro Football Hall of Famer died this week at age 72. Harris leaves behind a legacy beyond the field of play. Former Pennsylvania governor and longtime friend Ed Rendell friend called Harris a model for all Pennsylvanians to follow. President Joe Biden praised Harris for his compassion after visiting him shortly after the death of his wife nearly 50 years ago. Former Oakland Raider linebacker Phil Villapiano, who chased Harris to the end zone during the Immaculate Reception, became a close companion.

