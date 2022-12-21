PITTSBURGH — Led by Dae Dae Grant’s 21 points, the Duquesne Dukes defeated the Winthrop Eagles 74-57 on Wednesday. The Dukes are now 10-3 on the season, while the Eagles moved to 5-8.

