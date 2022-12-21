Knicks lose 2nd-round pick for tampering in Brunson pursuit

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks will lose a draft pick for getting started too soon on their pursuit of Jalen Brunson. The NBA penalized the Knicks a second-round selection in the 2025 draft on Wednesday after finding that the Knicks began free-agency discussions involving Brunson before the date allowed. Brunson was the Knicks’ big acquisition in the summer. The point guard has been terrific for them, leading them to an eight-game winning streak that is the longest current one in the league. Brunson left Dallas over the summer. New York hired Rick Brunson, his dad, as an assistant to coach Tom Thibodeau.

