Lowe’s 13 help William & Mary take down Randolph 90-56
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Led by Chase Lowe’s 13 points, the William & Mary Tribe defeated the Randolph WildCats 90-56 on Wednesday. The Tribe improved to 5-8 with the victory.
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Led by Chase Lowe’s 13 points, the William & Mary Tribe defeated the Randolph WildCats 90-56 on Wednesday. The Tribe improved to 5-8 with the victory.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.