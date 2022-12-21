WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Led by Chase Lowe’s 13 points, the William & Mary Tribe defeated the Randolph WildCats 90-56 on Wednesday. The Tribe improved to 5-8 with the victory.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.