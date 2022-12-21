Magic rally past Rockets 116-110 for 7th win in 8 games
By JOSHUA KOCH
Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 25 points, rookie Paolo Banchero had 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 116-110. The Magic took their first lead when Cole Anthony drilled a 3-pointer to make it 96-95 with 7:11 remaining. Anthony finished with 15 points. Orlando has won seven of eight since beginning the season 5-20. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 31 points for the Rockets, who dropped their fourth straight. Jalen Green had 21 points and eight rebounds, and Kenyon Martin Jr. scored 18 points.