Mychal Givens back with Orioles after agreeing to $5M deal

BALTIMORE (AP) — Right-handed reliever Mychal Givens and the Baltimore Orioles finalized a $5 million, one-year contract, a deal that includes a mutual option for 2024. Givens began his big league career with the Orioles and was with them from 2015 until he was traded to Colorado during the 2020 season. He pitched for the Rockies and Cincinnati Reds in 2021 and with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets in 2022. He went 7-3 with a 3.38 ERA in 59 appearances this year. For his career, the 32-year-old Givens is 32-23 with a 3.40 ERA in 419 appearances.

