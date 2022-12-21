Near triple-double highlights win for No. 24 Baylor women

Caitlin Bickle scored 17 points, Sarah Andrews missed a triple-double by one point and No. 24 Baylor pulled away from Long Beach State for a 73-52 win. Andrews had career highs of 14 assists and 12 rebounds to go with nine points on 2-of-11 shooting. Je’Mee Asberry and Bella Fontleroy both had 11 points for the Bears. Tori Harris scored 14 points for the Beach. Despite a 10-0 Baylor run after Long Beach scored the opening basket, the Beach only trailed 20-16 at the end of the first quarter. But the Bears, who were 8 of 9, including 3 of 3 on 3-pointers, were up 43-32 at the half.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.