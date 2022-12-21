No. 18 Arizona women cruise in 78-59 win over Mavericks

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Esmery Martinez scored 13 points and was part of dominating Arizona rebounding performance with nine boards in the No. 18 Wildcats’ 78-59 victory over UT Arlington. Lauren Fields, Shaina Pellington, and Cate Reese scored 10 points apiece for Arizona, which won its third straight game. Maya Nnaji grabbed nine rebounds to go with six points before fouling out at the start of the fourth quarter. Arizona outrebounded the Mavericks 47-26, including 17-7 on the offensive glass. Starr Jacobs scored 15 points, Kayla White 13 and Taleya Jones 12 for the Mavericks, who lost their first home game this season after four wins.

