Northern Iowa secures 62-52 win over Saint Bonaventure

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Tytan Anderson had 25 points in Northern Iowa’s 62-52 victory over Saint Bonaventure. Anderson had 10 rebounds for the Panthers. Bowen Born scored 14 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. Cole Henry was 4 of 7 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with nine points. Chad Venning and Kryell Luc led the Bonnies in scoring, finishing with 12 points each.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.