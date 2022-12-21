Popovich, Parker, Nowitzki, Wade among Hall of Fame nominees

Gregg Popovich is a Hall of Fame nominees for the first time. The NBA’s all-time winningest coach is among the list of prominent first-time nominees for the 2023 class released Wednesday by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Also on the ballot for the first time: Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol and Dwyane Wade. They were all expected. But Popovich was the biggest surprise on the list, since it’s never been clear until now when he would allow the Hall to list him as a candidate. Finalists will be announced in February. Hall of Famers will be announced in April and the enshrinement happens in August.

