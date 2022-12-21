Record-setting Reed lifts Western Kentucky past S. Alabama

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Austin Reed passed for four touchdowns and a New Orleans Bowl-record 497 yards, leading Western Kentucky to a 44-23 win over South Alabama. It was another memorable season-ending performance for Reed. He set Division II title game records in 2019 with 523 yards and six TDs passing in West Florida’s 48-40 victory over Minnesota State in 2019. Reed’ bowl total gave him 4,744 yards and 40 touchdowns passing this season — leading the nation in both categories. However, some of the players he moved past will have a chance move ahead of him in upcoming bowl games. The Hilltoppers also set a New Orleans Bowl record for team yards passing with 522.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.