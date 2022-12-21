Roman Josi scores as Predators beat skidding Blackhawks 4-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Roman Josi and Thomas Novak scored in the third period, and the Nashville Predators handed Chicago its eighth straight loss with a 4-2 victory over the Blackhawks. Matt Duchene and Nino Niederreiter also scored as Nashville earned its second straight win since a six-game slide. Juuse Saros made 37 stops, including a terrific right pad save on Patrick Kane with about 16 minutes left. Chicago dropped to 3-18-4 in its last 25 games. It has been outscored 35-9 during its eight-game slide, matching its longest losing streak of the season.

