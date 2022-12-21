Run, run, run: Air Force plays Baylor in Armed Forces Bowl

Air Force is making its sixth appearance in the Armed Forces Bowl to play Baylor. The 9-3 Falcons have won in that game only once, but ended this regular season with a four-game winning streak and have won their last three bowls overall since losing to California in the 2015 Armed Forces Bowl. Baylor is trying to avoid a losing season. The 6-6 Bears have a three-game losing streak, all to ranked teams. They have won four of their last five bowl games. Air Force is the national leader with nearly 331 yards rushing per game.

By The Associated Press

