Sabonis leads balanced scoring as Kings beat Lakers 134-120

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 13 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 134-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James led the Lakers with 31 points. Sabonis recorded his second triple-double of the season to go along with nine straight double-doubles and his NBA-leading 22 this year. Kings rookie Keegan Murray matched his career-high with 23. Kevin Huerter scored 26 points and Harrison Barnes added 20.

