Fast-starting San Francisco routs No. 25 Arizona State 97-60

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points and fast-starting San Francisco routed No. 25 Arizona State 97-60 on Wednesday night to end the Sun Devils’ nine-game winning streak. Arizona State (11-2) was off to its best start since 2017-18 and entered the AP Top 25 poll on Monday for the first time since Dec. 7, 2020. The Dons (10-4) raced to a 24-2 lead, had a 27-point advantage at the half and a 47-point lead with about six minutes left. They shot 57% from the floor, hitting 15 3-pointers. Shabazz made 8 of 16 shots and 5 of 11 from long range. Isaiah Hawthorne added 19 points. DJ Horne and Duke Brennan scored 12 points apiece for Arizona State.

