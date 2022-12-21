South Florida women rally past No. 17 Arkansas 66-65 in OT

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Elena Tsineke scored all four of South Florida’s points in overtime and finished with 23 points as the Bulls beat No. 17 Arkansas 66-65 in the San Diego Invitational. South Florida needed the extra-time victory after losing in overtime on Tuesday in a tournament opener against No. 3 Ohio State. Maria Alvarez forced overtime against Arkansas by making three free throws with 17 seconds left to tie it at 62-all. Arkansas was trapped in the corner at the other end and wasn’t able to get a shot off before the buzzer. Tsineke opened the overtime session with a basket at 4:12 and South Florida led the rest of the way as neither team made another field goal. Arkansas was 0 for 4 in overtime.

