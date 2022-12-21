Tanner Rainey, Erasmo Ramírez agree to deals with Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Right-handers Tanner Rainey and Erasmo Ramírez have agreed to one-year contracts with the Washington Nationals. Rainey gets a $1.5 million salary and Ramírez $1 million with the chance to earn $1 million more in performance bonuses for games pitched. Rainey, 29, was 1-3 with a 3.30 ERA last season, striking out 36 and walking 13 in 30 innings. Ramírez, 32, was a free agent after going 4-2 with a 2.92 ERA in two starts and 58 relief appearances for Washington this year.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.