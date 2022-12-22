Argentina only No. 2 in new FIFA rankings led by Brazil

ZURICH (AP) — Winning the World Cup was not enough to lift Argentina atop the FIFA world rankings. Brazil keeps the No. 1 position ahead of the new champion. Brazil was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Croatia. But it built enough rankings points from results over recent years that feed into FIFA’s calculation. Argentina moved up one place to No. 2 and beaten finalist France also rose one to No. 3. Surprise semifinalist Morocco is the best-placed African nation at No. 11. The United States at No. 13 is the best of the CONCACAF region teams, rising three places.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.