Bears CB Johnson questionable for Bills game with injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is questionable for Saturday’s game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills because of a ring finger injury. Johnson was limited in practice on Thursday after being a full participant the previous day. Assuming he plays, Johnson has another tough assignment facing Stefon Diggs after going against Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown last week. Brown had nine receptions for a career-high 181 yards. Johnson made him work for it and broke up a season-best three passes.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.