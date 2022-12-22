Bengals looking for 7th straight win as they face Pats
By The Associated Press
The Cincinnati Bengals will look to extend their winning streak to seven when they visit the New England Patriots. New England has lost three of its past four games and enters the week eighth in the AFC. The Patriots have won three straight meetings with the Bengals and eight of the past 10. New England is 10-2 at home all time in the series, including 4-0 at Gillette Stadium. Cincinnati is one of 11 teams the Patriots have a perfect home record against.